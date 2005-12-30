Wisconsin Engraving Company Selects Encompix ERP Software

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2005 -- For nearly a half century, Industrial Engraving Corporation has consistently created a pattern of excellence by exceeding customer expectations. Located in Pulaski, Wisconsin, Industrial Engraving designs patterns and engraves rolls for embossing applications including paper, film, foil, and non-woven substrates. Unrivaled technical knowledge and experience solving unique customer needs in these markets guarantees the highest quality equipment and services available today.



Recently Industrial Engraving selected Encompix ERP software because they determined it was the best solution available to help simplify their production process, share data between engineering and manufacturing, and help them build their machines more cost effectively.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution. It is not a surprise that Industrial Engraving selected Encompix. Many other ETO manufacturers this year have chosen Encompix including J.F. Burns, PMD, GVS, AXH, and many others. ”



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



