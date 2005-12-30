Online Medical Supplier Specially for Diabetics

CareDirect.biz is a new online site for persons affected by diabetes. Diabetes is an “underlying” disease for over 17 million Americans and is classified by the Department of Health and Human Services as the 5th leading cause of mortality. The disease is widespread and affects Americans of all racial and social classifications. 16 million are also presumed affected by “pre-diabetes” syndrome.



Care Direct Inc is a Florida State licensed, Medicare approved company. Care Direct carries entire lines of medical supplies for persons afflicted with Diabetes. Some products include standard testing supplies, including devices for the visually impaired. Care Direct Inc also carries various skin preparations that assist in the relief of conditions that affect persons suffering from diabetic skin disorders.



Caredirect.biz features a secured site that protects the personal information for all users.



Future plans for Care Direct Inc and Caredirect.biz include



a. Extended diabetic education from Certified Diabetic Educators

b. On-line recipes targeted toward specific cultures and groups



