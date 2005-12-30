Datacraft Solutions’ Hosted Data Center Provides Security for Digital Kanban Users

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2005 -- Datacraft Solutions, Inc. hosts all the data at their data center. They have a server farm with 100% redundancy and three OC3 lines. The data is 99.999% secure, and clients have never experienced down time, thanks to a Multiple UPS Power backup system and 900 kW Diesel Caterpillar generator. They also have Biometric scanners for Data Center Security for the physical access security to the server farm.



According to Founder Matthew Marotta, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before you can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in your operations.”



Datacraft Solutions’ unique solution involves three key differences in Digital Kanban:



• All aspects solutions are hosted on Datacraft Solutions’ servers, and backed by Datacraft Solutions infrastructure.



• Datacraft Solutions supports their Digital Kanban solutions. There is no need to pay administrators to maintain the software and/or hardware.



• Datacraft Solutions provides the solutions at low, fixed monthly costs. Companies pay only for what is needed and used, without any hidden costs – and the cost of ownership is easy to calculate and contain.



Datacraft Solutions uses the on-demand delivery model because many of the Kanban solutions used by Fortune 100 and 500 companies are well outside the budget of small to mid-sized companies. Datacraft Solutions provides solutions that allow even the smallest companies to remain competitive, without having to incur costly IT expenses.



Sharing knowledge is also a key new distinction in the Digital Kanban world; as the solutions continue to spread throughout the manufacturing industry, Datacraft Solutions draws upon the insights and experiences of their client base to enhance the functionality of their product offerings.



Datacraft Solutions is applying the lessons of continuous improvement to their platform, making the Digital Kanban implementation more efficient and effective as time goes on. This optimization occurs on an ongoing basis. There is no need to reload software and retool hardware; new capabilities are added, ready for manufacturers and suppliers to use the next log in.



