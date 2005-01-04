New Travel Services and Planning Tools

1st Class Traveler invites you to discover our new online travel reservation systems designed to save you time and money. Travelers can select hotels and resorts in the United States, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruises, Vacation Packages and Airfare only options to book travel services instantly and securely.



1st Class Traveler is also please to announce that we have been named an 'Emerald Partner' with Sceptre Tours, a leader in Ireland Tours and do-it-yourself Irish touring. You can book your travel online or call our dedicated reland Tours desk at (602) 266-7300 to speak with one of our Ireland Specialists.



The 1stClassTraveler.com hotel booking engine offers the high quality of over 200 major hotel brands in the United States at discounted rates and features full color pictures and descriptions.



Our Airfare booking engine scans 28 different websites and displays the results on our website for you. Allowing you

to chose the flight you want, at the price you want, and purchase right from our website, at a great time and cost savings.



Vacation seekers can log on to 1stClassTraveler.com to peruse the latest travel specials offering hotels, cruises

and vacation packages with our specially negotiated rates. Price-conscious vacationers will appreciate our Last

Minute Deals, which allows them to book weekend getaways that include air and hotel up to the day of departure.

We also offer Total Vacation Packages online, by selecting air, hotel, rental car, and other options, you can save big.



1stClassTraveler.com provides online cruise availability and booking in real time of several different cruise packages at once. Clients can take 360-degree virtual tours of cruise ships, even select your cabin right online, plan whole cruise vacation and book online or give us a call and we will take care of that for you. All, while maintaining the service you have come to expect from 1st Class Traveler.



Through broad choices, low prices and excellent customer service, 1stClassTraveler.com can take you to where you want to go, start packing and book today.



About 1st Class Traveler:

1st Class Traveler, LLC (www.1stClassTraveler.com), is a Full Service Travel Agency located in the Baltimore, MD and Washington, DC corridor. Specializing in Small Business and Leisure Travel needs of our clients. We are members of the Cruise Line Industry Association (CLIA).