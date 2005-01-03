Denver-based human resources consulting firm inks reseller agreement with leading company that offers employment related assessment tools

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/3/2006 -- Victory43, Inc., a human resources consulting firm focusing on the integration of people, processes, and systems for client productivity has announced a partnership with Brainbench, Inc., a leading and comprehensive employment assessment provider, to become an authorized reseller for their online testing solutions.



According to Collyn L. DeNio, President of Victory43, Inc., “Brainbench, Inc. offers the most comprehensive array of online tests in the market, and has a proven record of the effectiveness of its tools for both selection and employee development purposes. Another really great feature, unlike many others on the market, is that all the assessment tools are especially affordable for start up and smaller organizations, as well as those that are medium to large.”



According to DeNio, several direct benefits to clients include: identification of more knowledgeable and skilled candidates; shortened learning curves; increased productivity and profitability; reduced absenteeism and turnover; and a better workforce ‘fit’ for employee, team, and organizational success. In today’s world, hiring employees based on knowledge, skill, and ability, along with position and cultural ‘fit’, is critical for organizational success as is being demonstrated in successful organizations, and reported in study after study.



Brainbench co-founder, Bill Lake says. “Our relationship with Victory43, Inc. helps us apply this capability to the specific needs of client organizations based in Colorado.” Victory43 is Brainbench’s only authorized reseller in Colorado.



Victory43, Inc. specializes in helping organizations, from start up to mid-size – profit and non-profit, create effective Human Capital initiatives that achieve greater productivity, risk avoidance or reduction, and customer service thereby improving stakeholder value.



Chantilly, VA-based Brainbench specializes in assisting hiring managers select better performing workers by using objective tests of the knowledge, skills, abilities, and personality traits that drive job success. Brainbench provides over 850 web-based tests to screen candidates for just about any job in America at one of the lowest price points in the assessment industry.



About Victory43, Inc.

Victory43, Inc. is a consulting firm focused on Human Capital (HR) support for startup and mid-size companies. A broad range of Human Capital strategic and tactical services are offered including Organizational/Individual Assessments; Workforce Planning & Selection; Compensation & Benefits; Employee Relations; and Career Planning. With more than 30 years’ experience in Human Resources operations ranging from Job Analyst to Vice-President in the private and public sectors, he takes a systems approach to problem solving that bring enhancement to an organization’s productivity and profitability. In addition to Brainbench, Victory43 has access to a variety of other assessment processes for identifying organizational issues and concerns and techniques for problem solving. For more information visit www.victory43.com.



About Brainbench

Brainbench, Inc. has developed advanced employment testing products and services that make it easy for hiring managers to predict employee success by identifying candidates who best match the essential aspects of the job. Their broad catalog of over 850 assessments is used by more than 4000 corporate clients and 7 million consumers in over 120 countries. Known for quality and innovation, Brainbench’s assessment solutions help companies save time and money in hiring better performing workers. Their client list includes: Advance Auto Parts, Department of Homeland Security, H&R Block, IBM, Manpower, NASA, TAC Worldwide, TEKsystems, Wells Fargo and many other large and small businesses. Brainbench is ISO-9001:2000 certified for building valid tests. For more information visit www.brainbench.com

