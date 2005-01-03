DRIVER IMPROVEMENT SCHOOL COMMITTED TO CHANGE YOUR KID’S ATTITUDE ABOUT DRIVING

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/3/2006 -- Chesterfield Driver Improvement School, one of Richmond’s Premier Driving Improvement Clinics is committed to targeting our Youth and Young Adults between the ages of 16 and 25. Mrs. Tillman said: “I am determined to change their attitude about driving because motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for our American teenagers.”



This Highly Interactive course is an excellent alternative to the traditional lecture-type defensive driving course. They help you understand who you are behind the wheel; by giving you research proven and effective driving strategies.



Research shows that youth between the ages of 13-20 make up 7% of licensed drivers, but suffer 14% of fatalities and 20% of all reported accidents. For additional facts please visit the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety at www.hwysafety.org.



