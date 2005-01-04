ECG Partners with TelCove to Develop VoIP Platform

VALDOSTA, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/4/2006 -- TelCove is a leading supplier of business critical telecommunications that has continued to grow since 1991. Among the expansion of the company, TelCove felt as though it was necessary to move to the next level and incorporate VoIP into their program.



“ECG was selected by TelCove to do turnkey engineering, installation, integration and remote technical support of TelCove’s Voice over IP Platform” said Ted A. Huf, TelCove VP Engineering. “ECG delivered a fully integrated and tested VoIP system in Pittsburgh and Atlanta as well as a laboratory system using Broadworks feature servers, Lucent gateways and Acme Packet Session Border Controllers.”



ECG created a project plan, incorporated the project timeline, set the engineering requirements, and developed a call routing plan for the development. ECG integrated a VoIP network into their legacy TDM network, which allowed them to maintain their current peering arrangements.



ECG engineered a geographically distributed, redundant VoIP switching system serving 1147 originating localities. The platform, consisting of Broadsoft Broadworks and Lucent LCS Gateways, was deployed, tested, and moved into service for Beta customers in seven weeks.



“ECG’s depth and breadth of experience with both IP-based and traditional telephone networks enabled the rapid deployment and integration of the BroadWorks and Lucent LCS platforms on this time sensitive project.” – James Puckett, President, ECG, Inc.



“Throughout the project, ECG went above and beyond the scope of work to ensure tasks occurred on schedule which resulted in a smooth and successful implementation.” –Ted A. Huf



About TelCove

TelCove is a leading provider of business critical telecommunications services that offers enterprise companies and carriers superior Internet, Data, and Voice solutions via its reliable, secure metropolitan and intercity fiber-optic network. TelCove operates in 70 markets throughout the eastern half of the United States. For more information about TelCove and their VoIP services, please go to www.TelCove.com.



About ECG

ECG focuses on the design and deployment of next-generation telephony platforms for the US. ECG is a leader in Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and traditional TDM/analog platform analysis, design, and deployment. Coupled with ECG's broad experience in the Telecom regulatory arena, ECG offers comprehensive support for CLECs and other organizations. ECG's engineering team services clients in all of the United States and abroad. For more information about ECG, please go to www.e-c-group.com.



ECG is a trademark of Engineers' Consulting Group in the United States.



