Telltale Signs of an Affair Show Up After Christmas

“Cheaters often leave signs of an affair. You just need to know where, when and how to discreetly look for them. Often Christmas gifts and behaviors expose the affair,” says Bill Mitchell, author of “The More You Know – Getting the evidence and support you need to investigate a troubled relationship”.



Mitchell supports the idea of “trust but verify,” a successful President Ronald Reagan philosophy. “There’s no reason why this concept can’t be considered in a relationship, especially in today’s culture” adds Mitchell. “Is it wrong to question your spouse’s behavior? No, certainly not, especially if your “gut feeling” tells you something is amiss” advises Mitchell. Several easily overlooked signs and behaviors will surface during this holiday. Here’s a few:



• Disappearing gifts after you discovered them before Christmas. When gifts never turn up during gift exchanges, then who received them?

• Office gifts having a very affectionate flair or message.

• Gifts tagged by a coworker that cries “I knew you would love these presents.”

• Thank you notes or e-mails for gifts you were never intended to see.

• Suspicious purchases your spouse allegedly made.

• Any purchases of flowers, clothing, lingerie, jewelry stores, or specialty shops not given to you.

• Any receipts or charges from restaurants, motels or unexplainable transactions intended to go undetected.

• You discover identical gifts receipts.

• Any unexplained absences during the holidays.

• Any trumped up fights to leave the house resulting in a prolonged absence.

• Any blocked ID phone calls followed by short “quiet” conversations.

• Any calls taken in another room or closet.

• Hang up phone calls the morning of Christmas and a disappearing partner.



“Infidelity needs to be proven either to satisfy a “need to know” or as proof in court. Signs of infidelity may indicate an affair however, evidence is vital,” says Mitchell. “Don’t get stuck on the signs – they should only get you focused. You need proof for court. Testimony, video documentation, records, proof of inclination, intent and opportunity are critical,” advices Mitchell. He cautions against “playing detective” when a relationship is at stake. “The time is not to become an expert. Use “clear headed” rational thinking, its time to call for reputable professional help.”



