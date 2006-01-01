Live International Broadband Broadcast of the Tournament of Roses Parade® on MediaZone.com

Redwood City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/1/2006 -- MediaZone is proud to offer live and on-demand coverage of the 2006 Tournament of Roses Parade® on January 2nd from Pasadena, California. With support from the Tournament of Roses®, KTLA, Tribune Broadcast, LA, KRON and Dick Block Communications Group, MediaZone will broadcast two and one-half hours of parade coverage, including an extraordinary prologue by singer Leann Rimes, via broadband to targeted countries around the world not currently served by the Tournament of Roses® international TV distribution. In particular, that means that the Tournament of Roses Parade® broadcast is truly a worldwide broadcast event with the combination of TV and broadband distribution.



MediaZone’s webcast will be delivered to all of Europe and Africa as well as number of significant countries in South America and Asia to complement the Tournament of Roses® TV distribution. MediaZone’s broadcast will begin at 1600 GMT / 0800 PST (local time) on Monday, January 2nd. Watch the beauty and spectacle of 48 floral-decorated floats, 25 marching bands and 24 world-class equestrian units all led by Grand Marshal Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. MediaZone is offering two pay-per-view packages for the Rose Parade® broadcasts: 1) a pass to watch the 2006 Rose Parade® for only $7.99 and 2) a pass to watch the 2005 Rose Parade® archive for $4.99. Broadband viewers can watch the parade on any Windows-enabled PC at any time and from nearly anywhere (except countries served by TV coverage). Visit MediaZone to pre-register and access this special broadcast.



About MediaZone

MediaZone is a leading global provider of licensed video and audio content distributed securely via broadband networks to personal computers. MediaZone offers both subscription services and pay-per-view access to live event broadcasts, and an extensive library of content in sports, film, TV entertainment, lifestyle, music, health, fitness, religious, international, how-to, and personal development video and audio media. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in China and Europe. MediaZone is a division of MIH Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Naspers (NASDAQ:NPSN - News). For more information, please visit: www.mediazone.com or send email to info@mediazone.com.

