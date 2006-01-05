Tit for Tat Online - A new way to advertise.

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/5/2006 -- A new year brings in new ideas. On January 1st, 2006, a new site emerged that will change the way of internet advertisement. Tit For Tat Online (titfortatonline.com) is a site that plans to help websites improve with the help of users of the internet. This shall be done by the Tit for Tat method, which is a strategy used in game theory where you follow the eye for eye concept. On Tit for Tat Online, submitted websites shall be judge each month along with similar websites by users of the internet. The users shall review the websites, and it is up to the website owners to change their websites according to the reviews. The reviews shall happen each month until January 1st 2007. In January 2007, users shall vote on which website they think is the best of the year.



This is a great opportunity for website owners to improve on their web development skills. Plus their websites shall receive many unique visits. It is easy to get started. All you have to do is submit your website at http://www.titfortatonline.com/forums/viewforum.php?f=2

