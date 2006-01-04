Visibility Corporation Addresses Quality Issues for Project-Based Manufacturers

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/4/2006 -- According to Stephen Carson, Executive Vice-President with Visibility Corporation, “Many project-based manufacturers provide contract engineering and manufacturing services related to the production of electrical components and assemblies with multiple domestic and off-shore locations. These companies must have a consistent track record of growth by concentrating and effectively competing on quality, timeliness, and price. They require a state of the art process and quality control system that provides both the flexibility and consistency to deliver the highest quality manufacturing services and cost effective product delivery.”



Key Quality ETO (Engineer-to-Order) Challenges:



• Rapid expansion and addition of new facilities



• Increasing variety of manufactured products



• Requirement to achieve and sustain for full ISO 9000 quality system certification



• Need to reconcile disparate paper and electronic systems and tools used to plan, measure and manage quality control



• Need to reduce costs and maintain or improve product quality



By defining a specific solution with well defined integration into the core VISIBILITY ERP application, the project-based manufacturers meet or exceed the requirements of each challenge, while assuring that the solution would be long-lived without bearing the burden which can accompany stand-alone custom solutions.



Visibility’s Quality Workbench provides all of the following immediately accessible benefits:



• Real-time workflow & event driven corrective action reporting and action system



• Integrated tool usage history traceability and management



• On-line real time access to all revision controlled manufacturing process and quality assurance system documentation



• Employee skills management for training and assured matching of employee skills to job requirements



• Comprehensive product quality attribute data collection, reporting and management from incoming inspection through to final work in process receipt



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



