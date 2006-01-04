Datacraft Solutions’ Growth Includes Supplier Interface Tool Curator

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/4/2006 -- Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com) based in Durham, North Carolina is experiencing huge growth with their Lean Manufacturing Digital Kanban solution. In addition to doubling staff in past few months, the firm has coordinated a supplier interface tool, Curator.



According to Founder Matthew Marotta, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before a company can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in a lean manufacturing operation.”



Curator is the companion supplier interface tool, provided free of charge to Datacraft Solutions’ client's suppliers. It enables suppliers to view and confirm orders as well as anticipate and prepare for upcoming demand spikes. Screenshots of Curator’s functionality can be viewed at http://datacraftsolutions.com/curator_screens.shtml. From the Curator Dashboard, to confirming and shipping orders; from customer inventory status to kanban events history, from orders not yet issued to open signatures, Curator allows 100% visibility.



A supplier logs in through a secure web portal – there is no need to install or run any complex software application. Curator completes the path to a more truly integrated, streamlined, responsive supply chain by providing increased visibility of process information. Whenever a supplier confirms, denies or ships an order, Datacraft Solutions’ Digital Kanban product automatically updates inventory and order status. Operational needs are always visible and always up-to-date.



