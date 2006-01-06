Free Design Class at CBL Floors on January 19th

St. Paul, MN, -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/6/2006 -- CBL Floors, located at 458 Robert Street in St. Paul’s West Side is offering free “Creating Beautiful Living” design classes in their showroom. The theme for the January 19th class is “Define and Design your space” led by Diane Hanzal, owner and West Saint Paul resident. The purpose of these classes are to ease the difficulties of making design decisions in people’s homes and workspace. Light dessert and coffee will be served. The class is open to the public. Start time is at 6:30 and runs approximately one hour. Reservations are requested but not required.



Future classes will be offered monthly on Thursday evenings.



On a former “Creating Beautiful Living” Design Session:



“It was very helpful since I’m not very creative myself.” –Jody Hencier



“I was really impressed. It was fun and I feel like I learned a lot about decorating my home. I look forward to future classes!” – Gabrielle Shaffer



CBL Floors has been in business in St. Paul’s west side for 26 years, formerly known as Carpets By Lindsey. A family-owned and run business, CBL Floors strives for excellence in keeping with their mission: “…create great customer shopping experiences by providing floor covering expertise, home fashion tips and other remodeling solutions delivered in a rare atmosphere of friendly, personalized service from a locally-owned business you can trust.”



Creating Beautiful Living…That’s the CBL Difference

