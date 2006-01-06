Texas Women Change the View of Real Estate Market

Garland, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/6/2006 -- "Time is money in today's real estate market," says Rae St. Whitney, owner of Rae Wilder Inc., North Texas’s largest distributor of virtual tour franchises, AdigitalU. "People just aren't interested in driving all over to find their dream home. That's where we come in. Our company, AdigitalU, is changing the way people shop for real estate."



"Why waste the time," says Halsey Wilder, director of franchise operations. "When I shop, I want to see results now. That’s why our virtual tour companies give realtors the cutting edge over the others, especially in today's society. Everything is so fast paced, and convenience is a factor in all things."



Market research studies have shown that 67 percent of shoppers will bypass homes listed without virtual tours. "This stuff is spreading like wildfire," says Wilder. "We have built our business around today's consumer, so franchise sales are at an all-time high for us. It's not just real estate, either. If you can see it, we can ‘tour’ it. Time is money, and those that know this will have plenty of both," says Wilder.



