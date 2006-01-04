Industry Leaders Back HostingCon 2006

Aurora, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/3/2006 -- Following the success of the inaugural HostingCon in June 2005, several industry leaders have signed on to sponsor the upcoming HostingCon 2006. HostingCon 2006 is the leading conference and tradeshow focused on the hosting industry and will take place July 17-19, 2006 at The Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.



"HostingCon provides an excellent forum to explore the key trends and issues that are shaping the hosting industry today and into the future," said Michael van Dijken, Marketing Manager for Hosting Solutions at Microsoft Corp. "The expanded format for 2006 offers a great venue to meet with key players in the hosting market and to share ideas that will drive new business opportunities with our hosting partners. We look forward to participating in a successful HostingCon 2006."



Platinum Sponsors for HostingCon 2006 are cPanel, Ensim, FastServers.Net, Microsoft, and SWsoft. All five were involved as sponsors or exhibitors at HostingCon 2005, and several have deepened their commitment to HostingCon 2006.



"HostingCon 2005 exceeded our expectations with highly productive interaction with providers, partners and analysts and demonstrated further proof that the hosting market is experiencing very healthy growth," Kurt Daniel, director of marketing, SWsoft stated. "We are excited about deepening our commitment to HostingCon 2006 and strongly encourage industry participants to invest their time to be involved."



HostingCon 2006's expanded three day format will allow for more conference sessions and greater schedule flexibility than the two day format of HostingCon 2005. In addition to more sessions, this will allow attendees more time to explore the exhibit hall without having to miss valuable conference sessions or keynotes.



"We are very thankful that Interjuncture provides an opportunity for hosting professionals to learn about the products and services available to make their lives easier," said Dave Koston, Operations Manager of cPanel.



"This premier trade show provides us with an invaluable forum to share in the excitement and challenges with other members of the web hosting industry," added Sandip Gupta, CEO of Ensim.



Gold Sponsors for HostingCon 2006 are EMS-Cortex, Rackmount Micro, Sago Networks, and XRamp Technologies. Silver Sponsors are Hostopia, InterWorx, Lpanel.net, QualiTeam Software, RackMounts Etc., Steadfast Networks, and VariLogix.



"HostingCon 2005 in Chicago represented a success that far exceeded what we ever planned on," said Ian Andrusyk, President and CEO of FastServers, Inc. "FastServers is extremely excited about the move to Las Vegas for HostingCon 2006, and as a Platinum Sponsor we are preparing for an exhibit that will be fun, interactive, and even more exciting than the casino theme of our HostingCon 2005 booth."



Media Sponsors for HostingCon 2006 are All Headline News, Ping! Zine, TechPad Agency, and the Web Host Industry Review. BusinessWire is the Official News Distribution Service and WHIRtv is the Official Video News Service.

