Universal Guardian’s Shield Defense Signs International Distribution Agreement with U.S. Cavalry for its Non-lethal and Tactical Products

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/6/2006 -- Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. ((OTCBB: UGHO), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation and global supply chain security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, today announced that its Shield Defense subsidiary has entered into a global distribution agreement with Cavalry Security Group, LLC to market and sell Shield Defense products including the Cobra StunLight™ through U.S. Cavalry’s worldwide distributor and dealer network.



"As one of the largest international distributors of security products and services to law enforcement, military and homeland security organizations around the world, U.S. Cavalry, with 35 years of name recognition in the market, will become an extremely effective distribution channel in the United States and abroad for our Cobra StunLight™, as well as our soon to be released Cobra TacLight™ and Riot Defender™ products”, stated Michael Skellern, Universal’s Chief Executive Officer. “The reciprocal distribution rights contained in our joint marketing agreement will provide international marketing and distribution of both U.S. Cavalry’s and Universal Guardian subsidiaries’ products and services. This agreement will contribute significant additional revenue to our $35 million 2006 projections”, continued Mr. Skellern.



“With our established presence in dozens of countries and access to senior levels of government, we believe that the distribution agreement will enable Secure Risks-SSSI to generate sales of U.S. Cavalry tactical security products and services along with our own products and services to law enforcement, military and security organizations in all of the countries in which we conduct business”, stated Bruce Braes, Secure Risks-SSSI Chief Operating Officer.



About Shield Defense International

Shield Defense International (SDI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal weapons and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple offensive and defensive use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today’s growing global security and terrorist environments. www.ShieldDefense.com



About ISR Systems

ISR Systems, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., provides multi-level secure, integrated and interoperable security systems that facilitate surveillance, threat detection and tracking to protect inter-modal transportation, seaport and airport facilities, and critical infrastructure from asymmetrical terrorist and security threats. ISR systems provide automated decision support from its command and control centers to coordinate notification and tactical responses among multiple agencies to interdict or respond to potential security threats. www.ISRsystems.com



About SecureRisks Limited

SecureRisks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc, is a London based global security group providing practical risk solutions, tactical security products and services, and critical infrastructure protection in today's most challenging environments from regional hubs located in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Asia Pacific. www.SecureRisks.com



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiary companies Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian Global Security Group comprises everything from strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, integrated and interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation and global supply chain security, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent. www.UniversalGuardian.com



About U.S. Cavalry

Founded in 1973, USC has proudly been serving the world for over 30 years, supplying the finest military, law enforcement and homeland security equipment along with counterterrorism training. www.uscavalry.com



Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.'s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. These risks factors include potential customer interest in the sale and production of Cobra StunLight™ and Riot Defender™ and their accessories.



