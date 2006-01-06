AirTrac Signs Worldwide Agreement With FranTech

Ventura, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/6/2006 -- AirTrac, Inc. (AirTrac) signed a non-exclusive agreement with FranTech International Licensing, Inc. (FranTech), of Ventura, California, which grants FranTech the right to market AirTrac's VoicePDA Platform through FranTech's network of agents in 220 countries to governments around the world.



The company explained that the AirTrac’s VoicePDA Platform is uniquely suited to meet the needs of most countries. They allow most existing wireless handsets and all landline telephones, including those used by the visually impaired, to send and receive e-mails, access contact phone numbers, place calls, schedule appointments and get real-time stock quotes all while on the move by using natural voice language instructions, and with no modifications to the handset.



Clarence Friend, CEO of AirTrac, said, "We chose FranTech because of their tremendous geographic reach and proven track record in establishing licensing agreements. With more than 35 years of experience, FranTech knows international trade policy, law, marketing, investment banking, and technology research. Its broad expertise, coupled with access to key governmental decision makers, provides services uniquely valuable to AirTrac overseas."



The company explained that FranTech's mission is to foster the development of the global economy by providing a global perspective to developers, marketers, manufacturers and innovators on newly emerging and preemptive technologies. It offers world-class solutions for the licensing and transfer of USA innovations to emerging economies.



Philip Nadeau, CEO of FranTech, said, "We see a tremendous market worldwide for VoicePDA Platforms and already have interest from several countries. We plan on developing brand name recognition and positioning of AirTrac with many governmental agencies where we already have relationships in place."



AirTrac is a diversified company providing comprehensive state-of-the-art services and cutting-edge technology for telecommunication and Internet providers. AirTrac also provides enhanced services with a patented real-time on-demand wireless and Internet billing system.



The focus of AirTrac is to develop voice recognition systems and applications. The Company is a leading developer of voice recognition systems and applications. AirTrac, looking forward, developed voice recognition applications that have a small footprint requiring less memory and hardware, creating a faster ability to retrieve requested data from the Internet and corporate Databases.



FranTech consists of core partners surrounded by interlocking networks of consultants and affiliates in key trading countries and disciplines. They have over thirty-five years of experience with their proven partners. In addition, FranTech has proven track records in assembling, negotiating and consummating trade, licensing, technological and financial agreements; they pool strengths drawn from experience in international trade policy, law, marketing, investment banking and technology research. This broad expertise, coupled with access to key governmental and business decision makers, provides services uniquely valuable to AirTrac in the restructuring global economy. AirTrac is pleased to commence a strong working relationship with FranTech.



FranTech’s mission is to foster the development of the Global Economy by providing a Global Perspective to developers, marketers, manufactures, and innovators of newly emerging and preemptive technologies. They offer world-class solutions for the licensing and transfer of USA innovations to emerging economies in 220 countries worldwide for over thirty-five years.



