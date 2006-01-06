Bridge Group Consulting Signs Worldwide Non-Exclusive Agreement With FranTech

Ventura, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/6/2006 -- Bridge Group Consulting (Bridge Group) headquartered in Harbin City, Heilongjiang province, China signed a non-exclusive agreement with FranTech International Licensing, Inc. (FranTech), of Ventura, California, which grants FranTech the non-exclusive right to market Bridge Group’s international “Online China Buying” services member licenses through FranTech's network agents in 220 countries, to governments and enterprises around the world.



The company explained that Bridge Group’s international “Online China Buying” services are uniquely suited to meet the global China buying and China consulting needs of most countries. The “Online China Buying” system allows for quick and secure insured executions of global customers direct China buying through e-commerce, in a simple, safe, easy buying direct from “Online China Buying”.



Zhidong He, CEO of Bridge Group, said, "We chose FranTech because of their tremendous geographic reach and proven track record in establishing licensing agreements. With more than 35 years of experience, FranTech knows international counter trade and trade policy, insurance law, marketing, licensing, franchising, investment banking, and technology research. Their broad expertise, coupled with access to key government and key enterprise decision makers, provides services uniquely valuable to Bridge Group in China and overseas."



The company explained that FranTech's mission is to foster the development of the global economy by providing a global perspective to developers, marketers, manufacturers and innovators on newly emerging and preemptive technologies. They offer world-class solutions for the licensing and transfer of USA, China and worldwide innovations to emerging economies.



Philip Nadeau, CEO of FranTech, said, "We see a tremendous market worldwide for China sellers with 24 hours of a China buying services, and already have interest from several countries. Bridge Group is working with FranTech to establish a truly global footprint in 220 countries. We plan on developing brand name recognition and positioning of Bridge Group with many governmental agencies and industries where we already have relationships in place."



About Bridge Group Consulting

The Bridge Group service consists of a secure China buying system with 24-hour markets that China buying members can access and buy goods in 220 countries. Bridge Group provides China buying and China consulting management to governments, institutions, individuals and companies worldwide. All China buying transactions are insured, monitored, secure and kept completely private and confidential. Bridge Group China buyers soon will be able to counter trade all types of China goods regardless of the country of origin on a 24/7 basis. Bridge Group licenses have the ultimate objective to become the preferred global counter trade China goods provider for all China buyers around the world.



The focus of Bridge Group is to give China companies exposure to buyers and investment capital from all over the world and to provide Chinese companies with a new marketplace to sell their goods and raise money through counter trade.





About FranTech International Licensing, Inc.

FranTech consists of core partners surrounded by interlocking networks of consultants and affiliates in key trading countries and disciplines. They have over thirty-five years of experience with their proven partners. In addition, FranTech has proven track records in assembling, negotiating and consummating trade, licensing, franchising, technological transfer and financial agreements; They pool strengths drawn from experience in international securities and trade policy, insurance, law, marketing, investment banking and technology research. This broad expertise, coupled with access to key governmental and business decision makers, provides services uniquely valuable to Bridge Group in the reshaping the new global economy. Bridge Group is pleased to commence a strong working relationship with FranTech.



FranTech's mission is to foster the development of the global economy by providing a global perspective to developers, marketers, manufactures, and innovators of newly emerging and preemptive technologies. They offer world-class solutions for the licensing and transfer of USA, China and worldwide innovations to emerging economies in 220 countries worldwide for over thirty-five years.



Bridge Group licenses are currently available in select countries.



For information on this exclusive technology contact FranTech at:

(805) 653-5264, President@FranTechUSA.com.

