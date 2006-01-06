Web-based Buy Side Supply Chain Management

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/6/2006 -- According to Stephen Carson, Executive Vice-President with Visibility Corporation, “By taking advantage of the dramatic strategic and tactical business advantages that VendorServer offers, significant costs have been reduced and immense improvements have been achieved through improved supplier collaboration.”



Managing the Requisition to RFQ Process - Using the browser interface, users verified as secure can create and process requisitions based on MRP demand, BOM, MRO or new part quotations. Buyers can construct RFQs on-line from user requisitions, new part numbers and previous POs or RFQ line items and attach additional documentation so that suppliers clearly understand RFQ requirements and are able to respond quickly and with more accuracy.



Supplier Communications, Analysis and Selection with Event Driven Workflow - Buyers choose from existing candidate suppliers or new potential suppliers and electronically transmit detailed RFQs and supporting documents. Suppliers can receive RFQs via event driven workflow providing single-click access to secure an RFQ reply form while allowing direct entry of supplier RFQ responses. VendorServer notifies the buyer of all RFQ responses and can aggregate, rank and compare competing supplier quotations and provide the buyer with direct online access to existing supplier pricing agreements, past quotes and POs for comparison.



PO Creation and Management - Once a supplier has been selected, the buyer builds POs in real-time directly from supplier quotes, requisitions, parts listings or prior POs. VendorServer facilitates managing blanket POs and rapidly and directly communicates PO amendments. Transaction history and an audit trail are captured for future use.



Carson emphasized, “Visibility VendorServer provides complete buy side supply chain management in a real-time Web environment. Quotation requests, RFQs, purchase order entry and management, supplier quote assessment, comprehensive workflow, and document management are some of the business enhancements offered.”



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



