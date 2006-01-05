Encompix President Dave Warford Enjoys ERP Software Success

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/6/2006 -- Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. David Warford, president, started his career at the Burroughs Corporation (now Unisys) more than thirty years ago as a salesman. He rose through the ranks to become U.S. Product Manager and U.S. Director of Product Marketing. Later he served as a Product Manager for Tandem Computer in Cupertino, CA, launched a specialty printing company (now a $10 million enterprise), and then became Senior Vice President at Benchmark Solutions. In 1996, Warford engineered the merger of ShopPro Software with Paradigm Integrators to form CDC Holdings, which later became Encompix, Inc. Since then, the company has experienced rapid and profitable growth. He is also a graduate of the University of Minnesota, and the chairman of Encompix’s Board of Directors. The company name, Encompix, reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



