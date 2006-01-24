JRK Software Releases New 70-270 Practice Exams

Varna, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- JRK Software, a leading IT certification exams preparation and training solutions provider, has released a new exam simulation, EasyCert 70-270, for the Microsoft Certified System Engineer (MCSE) 70-270 exam.



"The content of EasyCert 70-270 coincides with the changes that Microsoft has integrated into the new 70-270 exam," says Brian Vai, product marketing manager. "By utilizing EasyCert 70-270, MCSE candidates can measure their knowledge of current Windows XP trends to gauge their level of expertise before taking the actual exam."



The 70-270 exam is a core exam for MCSE 2003 certification. It tests a professional’s aptitude to install, configure, and maintain a Microsoft Windows XP Professional and is designed for candidates who operate in medium to very large computing environments that use Microsoft Windows XP Professional as a desktop operating in a network environment.



EasyCert 70-270 features four exams with 49 questions per exam. Each exam enables individuals to choose customized or randomized questions and provides detailed answer explanations with references to Microsoft study materials. EasyCert 70-270 also features a score report history that helps individuals pinpoint areas where improvement is needed, and like all EasyCert products, is backed by JRK Software's "Pass-the-Exam-the-First-Time Guarantee".

To avail of an opportunity to get a limited free version of his newly upgraded exam simulation, please visit: http://www.jrksoftware.com/70-270.html.



JRK Software is the leader in the exam simulation software industry for IT Certification exams. The company was founded in 1996 and is committed to providing premier quality educational training products and services for the information technology industry.