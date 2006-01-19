2005 LoPresti held their first “First Saturday” series of hangar talks which was an overwhelming success

Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2006 -- LoPresti Speed Merchants, “The world’s leading provider of aviation PERFORMANCE solutions”, was delighted to host our first “First Saturday” clinic on December 3, 2005 at the LoPresti’s 20,000 square foot facility located on the north ramp of the Vero Beach, Municipal Airport (KVRB). The topic for this clinic was on “Engine cooling, baffle repair, exhaust, and intake condition”. LoPresti is legendary for making airplanes go faster – without using more horsepower. Their drag-reducing and engine cooling designs have earned awards and accolades from pundits and pilots around the world.



Curt LoPresti, President of LoPresti Aviation delivered a detailed presentation on how cooling works, where it fails and what you can do about it. Also on hand was Darren Tilman from Powerflow systems to explain their products and their performance benefits. According to Mr. Tilman, “The combination of LoPresti drag reduction products and Power Flow exhausts make the sum of the whole more than the sum of the parts.”



About LoPresti Aviation

LoPresti is the world's foremost provider of aviation performance solutions. LoPresti designs and manufactures modifications to dramatically improve the safety and performance of all types of aircraft. For more than three decades, founder LeRoy LoPresti was the reigning prince of light aircraft design. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Aviation, located in Vero Beach, Florida. Since that time, LoPresti has led the way with Innovative design and a string of technical firsts, including:



• The LoPresti patented “LoPresti Cowl” inlet design.

• The LoPresti patented SynchroPulse Propeller design.

• The LoPresti Winner Spinner – all flush spinner with advanced intergraded structural improvements.

• The unique “SRAM Air” slide valve for increased horsepower.

• The LoPresti “Boom Beam”. The first HID lighting optimized for general aviation use.

• The “Hubba Hubba” cap. The first trouble free wheel cover.

• The only “fatigue free” composite flap gap seal.

• The LoPresti patented Speed Spat - main landing gear fairing.

• The LoPresti patented Speed Slipper – nose landing gear fairing.

• The LoPresti patented fairing for reducing drag behind any airframe aperture.

• The LoPresti Zip tip, the only wing tip with all enclosed lighting for Piper Aircraft.

• The LoPresti Cowlings, the only manufacturer of replacement cowlings for Piper Aircraft using advanced composite technology.



Curt LoPresti CEO of LoPresti Aviation continues the family tradition with dozens of Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs), Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), Patents and Copyrights. LoPresti leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.



