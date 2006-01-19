Shurepower, LLC announces an energy efficient alternative to truck and TRU idling at the nation’s second largest food distribution center

CONKLIN, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2006 -- The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has recently awarded a cost-shared contract to Shurepower, LLC to enable the installation and operation of electrified loading docks and parking spaces for heavy-duty diesel trucks and refrigerated trailers. With co-funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Smartway Transport Partnership, this project seeks to demonstrate electric-powered Trailer Refrigeration Units (TRUs) and document their ability to reduce air pollution, noise, and diesel fuel use.



This demonstration project also uses a modified version of Shurepower’s Truck Electrified Parking (STEP) technology. As diesel-powered TRUs are a local pollutant source of exhaust emissions, they present an excellent opportunity to improve local air quality. A Carrier-Transicold’s new TRU featuring Deltek hybrid diesel electric technology will be used to demonstrate this capability. Providing “shorepower” electricity to power tractor cabs and trailer refrigeration units can eliminate unnecessary local exhaust emissions and noise pollution.



Located at the Maines Paper & Food Service, Inc. distribution facility in Conklin, NY, the demonstration project is the first of its kind to supply grid power to over-the-road electric hybrid TRU refrigerated trailers. New West Technologies, LLC will be assisting Shurepower in the project by providing engineering expertise. Shurepower will work with the utility company, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), to provide three-phase power to the site. Designated loading docks, along with parking spaces that serve as staging areas for the trailers, will be electrified. Ten (10) demonstration trailers manufactured by Great Dane Trailers will be outfitted with Carrier-Transicold TRUs equipped with Deltek hybrid diesel electric technology that can be directly powered by electricity. Shurepower will provide the design of an under-trailer wiring system to carry electricity from the rear connection point (at the loading bay) to the TRU mounted on the front of the trailer. In addition, truck tractors (supplied by Penske Truck Leasing Co.) will be retrofitted to allow for shorepower plug-in capability for sleeper cab comfort.



Partners with Shurepower, LLC in this demonstration project include NYSERDA, Maines Paper & Food Service, NYSEG, Carrier Transicold, Great Dane Trailers, Penske Truck Leasing Company, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



Shurepower, LLC is a New York based limited liability company with the corporate goal of improving air quality, reducing U.S. dependence on foreign oil, and improving public safety. Shurepower’s shorepower truck electrified parking (STEP) system is a low cost alternative to idling that provides drivers with grid based electricity, cable television and high-speed Internet connections to enable drivers of long-haul heavy-duty trucks to shut down their engines and save fuel during mandated rest periods. Shurepower is currently deploying a national network of STEP facilities at truck stops, rest areas, and fleet terminal facilities along major U.S. Interstate highways. www.shurepower.com



NYSERDA, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, is a public benefit corporation created in 1975 by the New York State Legislature. NYSERDA’s responsibilities, among others, include conducting a multifaceted energy and environmental research and development program to meet New York’s diverse economic needs; administering the New York Energy $mart program; making energy more affordable for residential and low-income households; assisting industries, schools, hospital, municipalities; not-for-profits, and the residential sector implement energy efficiency measures; financing energy-related projects that reduce cost for ratepayers. www.nyserda.org



Maines Paper & Food Service is the nation’s second largest independently held systems foodservice distributor. Celebrating over 86 years in the foodservice industry, Maines has annual sales in excess of $2 billion. Maines services restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and other foodservice customers in 35 contiguous states throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Gulf States and Mid-West from nine distribution centers. www.maines.net



Carrier Transicold provides industry-leading transport temperature-control solutions with a complete line of equipment for refrigerated trucks, trailers and containers, and transport air conditioning systems for buses and recreational vehicles. Carrier-Transicold is a division of Farmington, Conn.-based Carrier Corporation, the world’s largest heating, air conditioning and refrigeration solutions provider, with operations in 172 countries. It is part of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), a Hartford, Conn.-based provider of a broad range of high-technology products and support services to the aerospace and building systems industries. www.trucktrailer.carrier.com



NYSEG, New York State Electric & Gas Corporation, is a subsidiary of Energy East Corp [NYSE:EAS], a super-regional energy services and delivery company in the Northeast. NYSEG serves 854,000 electricity customers and 254,000 natural gas customers across more than 40% of upstate New York. By providing outstanding customer service, promoting competition and focusing on growth, NYSEG will continue to be a valuable asset to the communities it serves. www.nyseg.com



Penske Truck Leasing Co., headquartered in Reading, Pa., is a joint venture of Penske Corporation and General Electric. A leading global transportation services provider, the company operates more than 200,000 vehicles and serves customers from nearly 1,000 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, and Europe. Product lines include full-service leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer rental, transportation and warehousing management, and supply chain management solutions. Penske Truck Leasing’s annual revenue is approximately US $3.7 billion. www.pensketruckleasing.com



Great Dane Trailers, a manufacturer of dry van, refrigerated and platform trailers, has long been regarded as the industry leader in technology, innovation and quality. The company has headquarters in Savannah, Ga., and Chicago, Ill., with nine strategically located manufacturing plants in the United States. Four of the manufacturing facilities – Savannah; Terre Haute and Brazil, Ind.; and Wayne, Neb. – have received ISO 9001:2000 certification. With distribution points across North and South America, Great Dane utilizes a network of company-owned branches and full-line independent dealers as well as parts-only independent dealers. www.greatdanetrailers.com



New West Technologies, LLC is a small native American-owned engineering services company headquartered in Denver, Colorado with a transportation systems and technology practice based in Landover, Maryland. The firm has extensive experience with truck stop electrification and in heavy truck systems. New West supplies technical and engineering services to both Federal and state governments as well as to the private sector. www.newwesttech.us

