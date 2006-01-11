Last Atlantis Capital Management launches Trend Following Futures program

St. Thomas, USVI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2006 -- Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) announces the launch of The LACM Trend Following Futures program within The Last Atlantis Master Fund. The strategy is an achievement derived from 25 years of trading experience and research by Stig Ostgaard, one of the original Richard Dennis “Turtles”, and the Alpha+Network, Last Atlantis’ highly integrated systems testing and trading network.



The LACM Trend Following Futures program seeks to capitalize on price movements in financial and commodity futures markets. This program is highly diversified by market sector and trades approximately twenty-five (25) markets. The primary goal is to profit from major and minor price trends in the markets traded. The strategy incorporates a basket of systems and is designed to follow trends, adjusting position sizes based upon trend signal strength. The portfolio is evenly weighted between financials (currency, interest rate, and stock index) and commodities (foods, grains, metals, and energy markets).



“The Trend Following Futures program is a comprehensive and original amalgamation of trend following techniques in alternative systems development,” notes Mr. Ostgaard, LACM’s Managing Director of Trading and Research and former Chief Executive Officer of Sjo, Inc. “Our Alpha+Network has given me immeasurable flexibility in stress-testing and applying my 25 years of research and trading experience. The result is a program designed to maximize absolute returns through systematic allocation adjustment as trends accelerate or abate.”



Mr. Ostgaard and Irwin Berger, Last Atlantis’ Managing Director of Operations and former vice chairman of Sjo, Inc., will manage the program.



About Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC

Last Atlantis Capital Management (St. Thomas, USVI) develops and markets innovative alternative products. The Last Atlantis Master Fund is a multiple share class product with a master feeder structure currently providing investors access to thirteen different share classes. The company is founded on the experience and expertise of managing directors Irwin Berger and Stig Ostgaard, one of the original Richard Dennis “Turtles”, and the incubator and trading technology of Last Atlantis Capital, LLC, a professional trading firm.



For more information, please contact Michael DeMeritt via phone at 1-340-777-5170, via email at mdemeritt@lacm-usvi.com or online at www.lacm-usvi.com.

