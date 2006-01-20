American Advantage Mortgage Company Celebrates the Expansion into South Carolina

Forked River, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2006 -- American Advantage Mortgage Company announces the expansion of operations into Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The office location is on South Carolina’s 60-mile Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach at 1293 Professional Drive, Suite D.



American Advantage Mortgage Company prides itself on being a full-service mortgage company where you get the advantage of the best people, pricing and programs available. “American Advantage Mortgage is excited over the expansion and believes it will be a long and rewarding partnership with Myrtle Beach, SC. We look forward to providing our clients with mortgage services, assisting them in their decision by discovering which mortgage program works best for their needs. We educate our customers about what to expect every step of the way,” said Kelly Zuccarelli, Vice President and General Manager. Myrtle Beach is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the United States according to the 2000 US Census.



Joe Cox, Branch Manager, a native South Carolinian and seasoned financial veteran, with almost 20 years in the industry, will spearhead the South Carolina team. Under his guidance and leadership, Joe and the diversified team of mortgage professionals are now readily serving the South Carolina area. The office can be reach by dialing (843) 692-3035.



Founded in 2003, American Advantage Mortgage Company is a full-service mortgage company offering a diverse array of products fulfilling home lending needs. The experienced loan professionals are dedicated in creating the perfect loan package for each client. From purchase to refinance to construction lending, for a new home, a second home, or refinance, American Advantage Mortgage Company has the formula for a quick, accurate and efficient process. Headquartered in Forked River, New Jersey, American Advantage Mortgage Company is where you get the advantage of the best people, pricing and programs available. For more information visit American Advantage Mortgage Company online at http://www.americanadvantageonline.com/ .





