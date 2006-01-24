Dr. Bobby Jones and Broderick Rice Receive One of Gospel Highest Awards

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2006 -- ITZ Comedy Productions and Urban Gospel Alliance salutes Bobby Jones and Broderick Rice for their outstanding contribution to the Gospel Industry. Jones will receive the Joshua Son of Nun Award and Rice will be awarded the Sister Cantaloupe Award during the 1st Gospel/Christian Comedy Conference and Midnight Laughter Showcase during 2006 Stellar Awards week. The conference will take place January 18-19, 2006 at the Double Tree Hotel, along with the Midnight Laughter Comedy Showcase at Nashville’s Mount Zion Baptist Church.



Dr. Bobby Jones has been with BET since the company started in 1980. He dominates Sunday programming as the host and executive producer of Bobby Jones Gospel, and producer of Video Gospel. Bobby Jones Gospel, for which he is best known, has been seen on BET since November 1980 and is one of the network's most popular shows.



Jones has revolutionized the gospel music industry. Bobby Jones Gospel is the first and only nationally syndicated black gospel television show and Video Gospel, which debuted in 1989, is the only national television outlet gospel artists have to show their videos. Born in Henry County, Tenn., Jones always dreamt of a career in music.



In 1980, Jones received The Gabriel Award and an International Film Festival Award for writing and performing Make A Joyful Noise. He and his group, New Life, were nominated for a Grammy Award in 1982 for "Best Performance by a Black Contemporary Gospel Group" for the album Soul Set Free. In 1984, he received the Gospel Music Association's (GMA) Dove Award for Black Contemporary Album of the Year, a Grammy Award for "Best Vocal Duo for a Soul/Gospel Performance" for the single, I'm So Glad I'm Standing Here Today performed with country music star Barbara Mandrell, and an NAACP Image Award. In 1990 he received the GMA's Commonwealth Award for Outstanding Contribution to Gospel Music. In 1994, Jones was nominated for the CableACE Award. He resides in Nashville, Tenn.



There's funny, there's humorous, there's hilarious, and then there's Broderick E. Rice. The multi-talented Gospel comedian /singer has performed with and amongst some of the most notable names in the entertainment industry such as the Winans, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, and Stevie Wonder. Broderick is on a mission to touch, electrify, and entertain through his unique and anointed talent of comedy and music.



Rice is best known for his powerful and energetic comedic performances, he imitates such personalities as Marvin Winans. Luther Vandross, and the legendary Rev James Cleveland to name a few. "The Preacher's Son" definitely shows Broderick's trademark for providing quality and a refreshing view to the Gospel industry. Rice has a creative sound combining spiritual funk and R&B with a twist of comedy that always delivers an inspirational and moving message. Broderick's great appeal is his ability to capture, entertain, and inspire a diverse audience through this comedic talents and powerful singing voice.

ITZ Comedy Productions and Urban Gospel Alliance is a Christian based organization designed to bring Christian comedians to the forefront. Christian comedy is constantly challenged by today’s society, where four letter words and sexual innuendos dominate the comedy scene, but through events, promotions, projects and products it is their goal to assist in creating awareness about Christian comedy.



For more information about the 1st Gospel/Christian Comedy Conference & Showcase or to become an event sponsor contact Kelly Williams of ITZ Comedy Productions at 1-214-399-1779, or email officialchristiancomedy@yahoo.com. You may also contact Sharica Smallwood of Sole Communications Group by calling 615-482-1384 or emailing solegroup@mail.com.



