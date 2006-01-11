ETO Manufacturers Increase After-Market Sales with VISIBILITY.net

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2006 -- A capital equipment manufacturer in the mid-western United States with annual revenues of $100M, running VISIBILITY ERP, is also responsible for after-market parts and service. These systems contain unique fabrications and electronic controls, along with commercial motors, bearings, filters, and the like. After-market spare parts sales represent 20% of revenue and 35% of profit for this operation.



Similar ETO (Engineer-to-Order) manufacturers are facing similar challenges including:



• High cost of equipment downtime



• Deep bills of material



• Complex engineering design changes



• Extended product life cycle



• A mixture of paper and electronic documentation



Engineered product manufacturers pride themselves on their competency in designing unique equipment as well as fabricating major components and assemblies. Downtime for a key piece of equipment impacts an entire manufacturing process flow at the installation site and cost can be measured in thousands of dollars per hour. Field technicians responsible for equipment maintenance are a mixture of owner company employees, third party contract servicemen and factory service engineers.



Because of the one-of-a-kind equipment configuration, researching service part specification and availability required time-consuming retrieval of original build documents by in-house sales administration personnel. Site repair personnel often turn to local fabrication and supply houses for a ‘good enough’ replacement.



Previous MRP systems often consist of a small, standard-cost MRP system. Without improvements on the product configuration, capture and accomplishment of rapid retrieval times, customer satisfaction and purchasing loyalty would be lost.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Visibility

Jaclyn Aldrich

978-694-8000



