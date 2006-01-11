Chuck Stewart Enjoys ERP Software Success as Encompix Executive Vice President

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2006 -- According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. Starting with the NCR Corporation in 1985, Chuck Stewart has built a career based on product innovations and marketing successes in the computer software industry. In 1989, Stewart founded Computer Applications to resell an integrated manufacturing and accounting application. Stewart, also an implementation consultant, founded ShopPro Software in 1991 to develop an integrated solution for job-based manufacturing companies. When ShopPro merged with Paradigm Integrators in 1996, and eventually became Encompix, Inc., Stewart focused on the marketing and successful implementation of the software application to job and project-based manufacturing companies. Stewart played a vital role in the development of many of the product’s key differentiating factors. Today, Stewart holds the position of Executive Vice President, responsible for sales and marketing. The company name, Encompix, reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



