WDC Media Retained by Attorney and Author John P. Contini

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2006 -- WDC Media, the nation’s most innovative and passionate Christian public relations firm, announced that it has been retained by attorney and author John P. Contini, whose book Danger Road: A True Crime Story of Murder and Redemption, is scheduled for release in March 2006.



“John has gained a reputation over the years as one of the most capable and effective defense attorneys in America,” said Susan Zahn, founder and president of WDC Media. “Danger Road highlights one of John’s most high-profile cases, and in the process shows how God’s mercy can triumph over the most hopeless and dire of circumstances.”



Danger Road tells the incredible true story of three drug dealers brutally murdered on Danger Road in the Florida Everglades, the body building champion and former Miami-Dade police officer charged with their murders, the attorney who defends him – and the divine mercy that offers individuals a second chance.



“This book is going to have people talking about some of the most vital issues facing society today,” predicted Zahn, “issues like justice, mercy, repentance, and redemption. WDC Media is proud to represent Danger Road and its author John Contini.”



