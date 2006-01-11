FreelanceWriting.com Launches A Re-Design of its Discussion Forums for Writers

Surfside, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2006 -- FreelanceWriting.com (http://www.freelancewriting.com), the website for today’s working freelance writers, has launched a re-design of its Discussion Forums for Writers at http://www.freelancewriting.com/forums/index.php.



The re-design makes FreelanceWriting.com’s discussion forums easier to navigate, post, reply, and network with other writers around the world.



FreelanceWriting.com’s Discussion Forums for Writers offers many popular topics related to writing, freelance writing, journalism, screenwriting, publishing, and running a home business. Writers can peruse the forums to glean valuable advice, tips and techniques posted by other writers; or writers can post questions to get help in a specific area.



Writers can participate for free at http://www.freelancewriting.com/forums/index.php. They also may participate at BookCatcher.com, the website for book writers and book publishers, at http://www.freelancewriting.com/forums/index.php?theme=5. BookCatcher.com uses the same discussion forums that power FreelanceWriting.com.



The re-design marks the beginning steps of a major re-design of the entire FreelanceWriting.com website, started in November 2005. Completion of the re-design is scheduled to commence in mid-2006.



FreelanceWriting.com’s Discussion Forums for Writers was started in 1998 when the website first launched. Today FreelanceWriting.com (http://www.freelancewriting.com) offers aspiring and professional writers and freelance writers access to an endless stream of industry news, job opportunities, editorial content, and networking opportunities.



