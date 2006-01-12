BookCatcher.com Lets Authors and Publishers Publicize Their Literary Events

Surfside, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2006 -- BookCatcher.com (http://www.bookcatcher.com), the website for book writers and book publishers, lets authors and publishers submit their book events to its new searchable BOOK EVENTS CALENDAR at http://www.bookcatcher.com/calendar.php. The service is free.



Authors and publishers can submit book events for upcoming author appearances, author lectures, book signings, book festivals, conferences, poetry contests, lectures and classes, writing seminars, writing workshops, and award ceremonies. BookCatcher.com also includes events in related fields, such as freelance writing, marketing, advertising, journalism, screenwriting, and more.



Authors and publishers can submit their upcoming events at http://www.bookcatcher.com/calendar.php and then click on SUBMIT NEWS. BookCatcher.com will approve the event within 48 hours.



BookCatcher.com’s BOOK EVENTS CALENDAR lets visitors search for specific book events according to keyword, or visitors can view upcoming events by day, week, month or year. Visitors also can sign up for convenient “e-mail reminders” to remind them about specific literary events.



Brian Scott, founder of FreelanceWriting.com (http://www.freelancewriting.com), launched BookCatcher.com last year as a free website to help authors and publishers promote their book releases for free. In addition to showcasing new and upcoming book releases, the website also serves as a portal of book industry news, book reviews, book commentary, how-to articles and discussion forums.



