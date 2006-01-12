Audio/Video To Wav Converter 1.0.0 Released - Convert audio and video to wav format.

Huifeng, Xinjiang, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2006 -- DigitByte Studio has released Audio/Video To Wav Converter 1.0.0, an easy-to-use tool for converting audio and video to wav file with high quality. With the build-in multimedia player, you can preview the media file, set start time and end time, convert any audio section of the file without quality loss.



The key features include: Convert AVI to WAV, VCD to WAV, MPEG to WAV, WMV to WAV, ASF to WAV, VOB to WAV, OGM to WAV, DIVX to WAV, DAT to WAV, SVCD to WAV, etc. Convert MP3 to WAV, WMA to WAV, AC3 to WAV, OGG to WAV, MPA to WAV, MP2 to WAV, AU to WAV, AIF to WAV, SND to WAV, etc. Split WAV file into smaller piece. Preview audio and video. Fast encode wav file with high quality.



In our testing, Audio/Video To Wav Converter is a professional video editor because this converter supports a variety of audio and video codecs, this utility quickly transformed many audio formats such as MP3, OGG, WMA, and AC3 audio files into WAVs without quality loss. The utility also can extract audio from many popular video formats such as AVI, VCD, MPEG, WMV, ASF, OGM, DIVX, DAT, etc., The bland interface is easy enough to use, anyway, It is also a video and audio player. and this converter can split WAV file into smaller pieces.



Audio/Video To Wav Converter 1.0.0 only costs $19.99 (US), runs under Windows 98/ME/2000/XP/2003, and may be ordered securely online at http://www.008soft.com. Benefits of registration: full functions, free upgrade, free technical support. You can download a free trial version of Audio/Video To Wav Converter from our site. For more information, Please contact DigitByte Studio, E-mail: affiliate@008soft.com, Internet: http://www.008soft.com/contact.htm



About DigitByte Studio:

Since 2004, DigitByte Studio has dedicated to develop and market powerful Windows multimedia software. In addition to Audio/Video To Wav Converter, DigitByte Studio also provides video converter joiner, MIDI to WAV, avi joiner/splitter, MPEG Joiner, mp3 splitter and audio recorder. Some other products are available for File & disk management, internet or graphic editing etc for Windows PC users;



Contact:

Alex Walter

Sales and Marketing Research,

affiliate@008soft.com

http://www.008soft.com