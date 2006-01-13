E-Backups Rescues Medical Billing Service Provider Victimized by Hurricane Rita.

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2006 -- E-Backups, a provider of HIPAA compliant remote back-up services and managed storage, rescued their Louisiana based client Sigma Healthcare Consulting from the devastation of Hurricane Rita. Sigma Healthcare provides a full service Medical Billing Service and is a MediSoft Certified Platinum Dealer.



"While my servers and office was without power during the week, and my employees displaced, I was able to restore our data while out of state." said Sigma Healthcare's CEO Gregory Austin. "Clients that were not in the hurricane area were very excited that they had immediate access to their data." Austin furthered.



Since Sigma Healthcare provides billing services for physician offices throughout the gulf coast, losing data would have been catastrophic to the Doctor's practices. With E-Backups nothing was lost while all parties had immediate access to their valuable billing records.



"While Sigma Healthcare has thanked us millions, we are just happy to deliver our value premise to them, as we do to all of our clients and VAR's on a daily basis." Said E-Backups' Dave Gambino.



About E-Backups:

e-Backups is a leading provider of off-site data protection for a variety of industries, including financial services, legal, health care, banking, state and local government, and manufacturing. Our complete solution - data center, hardware, software and experienced support staff - enables corporate IT staff, LAN administrators and software development firms to smoothly implement an off-site data protection service to their users. e-Backups combines hardware, software, experienced staff and a Class A data center for a true turnkey solution that securely protects your critical data off-site. Supporting more than 5,000 customers with IP based services, the e-Backups staff enables organizations to easily adopt new backup technology that meets their existing disaster planning requirements.



