IntraISP Lands Green on the Emerald Isle

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2006 -- INTRAISP, LLC (http://www.intraisp.com ), a premier business management software developer, announced today it has entered into a License Agreement with Irish Broadband (http://www.irishbroadband.ie) for their flagship IntraISP software platform release 6.0. Irish Broadband is also engaging IntraISP to integrate this new software system with its WiMAX wireless broadband and services platform to enhance billing processes, general customer services and back office controls.



The company will install IntraISP in two phases. The initial stage is due to be completed by the end of March 2006



Irish Broadband selected IntraISP after a thorough analysis of various globally available packages. This process took over 12 months to complete.



"The responsiveness of IntraISP to our enquiries and the positive feedback we had from existing users convinced us that this vendor will deliver what is promised," said Jeremy Nel, Chief Operating Officer, Irish Broadband.



IntraISP is a comprehensive billing & business management portal for ISP, WISP, Web Hosting, and VoIP providers. RCSS has been developing and supporting billing & business management systems since 1994.



Irish Broadband expects that this will further improve their internal processes in relation to customer issues through enhanced controls and reporting on time.



Irish Broadband has experienced rapid growth throughout the last year, markedly over the last three months. The company now has a significant customer base and hopes that the new system will result in the accretion of additional customers over the next three to five years.



About Irish Broadband: Irish Broadband is a subsidiary company of NTR plc.

As a leading private sector developer, financier and operator of public infrastructure with interests in toll roads, waste management, water, renewable energy and telecommunications NTR plc are the main share holders with an equity stake of 63%.

