VISIBILITY.net Provides Lean Shop Floor in the ETO Environment

• Reduce costs and maximize profits through the total elimination of waste



• Convert from a push to pull process



• Establish and improve standardized products and processes



• Develop focused work cells



• Respond to kanban orders, deliver to JIT windows and utilize kanban for production control



• Implement single-piece flow in the manufacturing area



Progressive ETO manufacturers see the need to update and change their entire business philosophy. They embrace a lean enterprise to enhance performance and create a common framework for improvement throughout their evolving business. This philosophy is often initiated on the manufacturing shop floor.



Key business process improvements can be realized by:



• Adopting flexible setup across shop floor work centers



• Leveraging a master production schedule to optimize resource utilization



• Managing for accuracy in production bills of material and work order or job routing



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



