Operations Executives Support Digital Kanban

Operations executives find direct benefits from Digital Kanban:



• Automation of repetitive, time-consuming management functions

• Instant availability of real-time inventory data

• Automatic calculation of proper replenishment levels

• Seamless data visibility between plant floor and suppliers



Digital Kanban pioneer Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com) is based in Durham, North Carolina. According to Founder Matthew Marotta, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before a company can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in a lean manufacturing operation.” Other departments fully support the benefits of digital kanban as well.



Materials and Plant Managers derive direct improved productivity from Digital Kanban:



• Elimination of waste built into manual Kanban card process

• Automatic calculation of proper replenishment levels



Information Technology Managers Find Digital Kanban Supports Current Infrastructure:



• On-demand Internet-based delivery

• Hardware independent

• Seamless integration with existing MRP/ERP systems

• Painless, standards-based integration



Corporate Executive Support Digital Kanban’s Cost-Savings



• Optimization of inventory levels

• Reduction in inventory storage and overhead

• More efficient use of plant space

• Faster, more aggressive ROI





