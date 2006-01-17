Gillis West, Jr. Contributes to Encompix ERP Software

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2006 -- Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. Gillis West, Jr. is vice president, General Retail Solutions, The Reynolds and Reynolds Company. West began his career with Reynolds in 1986 as a credit correspondent II. In 1993, he was named director of business planning and in 1997 served as director of APG marketing. His most recent position was vice president of Solutions Marketing. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Cedarville College, Cedarville, Ohio, and a master's degree in business administration from Wright State University, Dayton.



He is a member of the Dayton Area Liberian Association and is on the Board of the Dayton Ballet Association and the Reynolds Foundation. He is a past member of the Dayton Sister City Association, past chairman of the Monrovia-Dayton Committee of the Sister City Association and past chairman of the elders of Clearcreek Chapel. Gillis' professional affiliations include AICPA, OSCPA and the Strategic Leadership Forum.



West has served as an Encompix board member since 1999. The company name, Encompix, reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions which encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



Encompix

www.encompix.com

Roger Meloy

513-733-0066





