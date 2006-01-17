Love Relationship: Book By Best Selling Author Helps Couples Avert Relationship Nightmares

Maychic, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2006 -- The most common and catastrophic problem facing America and the whole world today is not the spread of weapons of mass destruction but the breakdown of the traditional family and the attendant problems of dysfunctional homes, moral decadency, cultural degeneration, crimes and urban decay.



The root of this problem is that most people enter into love relationships and begin having families without knowing their dates, partners and spouses well enough and without caring for compatibility.



Therefore many of these relationships don’t last a long time.



After they have a few children, the marriage collapses.



Then custody battles ensue.



Children are often caught up in the battle between their fathers and mothers and are greatly impacted psychologically and socially all their lives by the traumatic bitter experience.



When children have no role models to look up to, they grow up with undeveloped characters which often cause failures in life.



They may be disposed to join the wrong gangs and live unpleasant lives filled with drugs, crimes, bitterness, misery and movement in and out of prisons.



This is why Michael Webb’s book about couples asking the right questions is of utmost importance in helping them to choose the right compatible mates for a loving relationship that may lead to a lasting, happy and solid marriage.



In this revealing relationship book, Mr. Webb has offered 1000 sensible, critical and important relationship questions every couple who desires success in marriage should ask each other before embarking on a serious love relationship.



Some of these relationship questions are about: Personality, Feelings & Emotions, Favorites, Pets, Attractions, Health, Food & Well Being, Vacations, Morals, Convictions and Beliefs, Religion & Spiritual Matters, Car & Driver, Holidays & Celebrations, Home & Home Life, Past & Future, Hobbies & Entertainment, Love, Romance & Date Nights, Friends & Family, Communication, Career and Education, Money, Relationships – Past & Present, Children & Child Rearing, Wedding & Honeymoon, Sex



Here is what a customer said about Mr. Webb’s love relationship book:



"My boyfriend of four and a half years and I really thought we knew each other well until we started going through your questions. It has been a wonderful experience." -- Laura Hill



Mr. Webb maintains that: "An estimated 83% of divorces would not take place if couples asked each other the right questions. If you and your partner answer these 1000 questions, I guarantee that you will know each other better than 99% of couples on the face of the earth"



Michael Webb has appeared on over 500 radio and television shows including Oprah, Men are From Mars/ Women are From Venus, NBC News, 700 Club, The Other Half, Iyanla, To Tell the Truth and FOX News.



He has been featured in practically every major newspaper in the United States and is regularly mentioned in the nation's top magazines like Men's Health, Bridal Guide, Cosmopolitan, New Man, Women's Day, Family Circle and dozens others



Another of Mr. Webb’s customer, Patricia Jackley who bought this book and found it very useful and helpful said:

“The questions you pose throughout the book are thought provoking, honest and certainly added to creating a solid base to start our initial relationship and ultimately our marriage.



I can honestly say that your questions are universal, they are questions that reach into the heart of basic foundations such as morals, beliefs and values that bridge any cultural divides and differences.



My husband, Henri and I are so thankful we took the time to provide heartfelt and honest answers to each other. We believe it helped us to create a stronger bond than we would have ordinarily maintained. Thank you! From a faithful reader and fellow romantic, sincerely, Patricia”



