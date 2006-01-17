Tradepoint.ca Hosts Virtual Neighbourhood Garage Sales in Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2006 -- Cars, furniture, real estate and jobs are just the start. Canadian classifieds site Tradepoint.ca has lots to offer, especially if you're trying to track down one-of-a-kind items for sale within your own neighbourhood.



Tradepoint.ca, a forum dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers, is a refreshing way to buy and sell items without the hassle and cost of traditional newspaper classified ads. The original site for the Toronto area has now branched out to serve the entire country and an American sister-site is currently being developed.



Curious to know what your neighbour at the end of the block has up for grabs? Finding items for sale within your immediate residential area is fast and easy due to the extremely functional seek-and-sort capability and an advanced internal search engine.



So how is Tradepoint.ca different from other online classified sites like those of major newspapers, or of online auction sites like eBay? It's what Tradepoint.ca doesn't do. Absent is the typical graphic clutter that slows typical sites. There are no fancy presentations, no flashy e-commerce and no elaborate pricing structures for postings. It's all business. Click on a link, and you get a straightforward product description, photos and contact details. Using Tradepoint.ca is absolutely free, which makes it a more attractive classified alternative than its profit-seeking, publicly traded peers and traditional print classifieds. It's completely free for someone to post an item for sale, place a want ad, or reply to a listing.



As a community-classifieds site, Tradepoint.ca clicks. It's an easy-to-use, must-read for Canadian buyers and sellers, and provides an essential service for its consumers.



