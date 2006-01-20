Five Organizing Experts Team Up to Create Powerful Change in Your Readers’ Lives

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2006 -- On January first people everywhere enthusiastically put pen to paper to record the resolutions that they really plan to keep this year. Most lists will include at least one of the following intentions: “get organized,” “do better in school,” “get ahead at work,” and “get my finances in order.” This year, why not give your readers the invaluable gift of helping them stick to their resolutions by providing them with expert advice from leaders in the organizing industry.



In honor of Get Organized Month (January), we have assembled a group of professional organizers who are recognized as experts in their fields. They are each published authors and in-demand speakers. In separate interviews or in panel format they will provide your readers with practical and proven tools and tips for organizing students, finances, computers, work and disaster plans. The GO TEAM will offer insight into the changes that have taken place in each of these areas over the past few years, and explore the value of creating systems and strategies that work for individuals and families in various settings. Each expert will be happy to answer readers’ questions and to respond to the specific concerns of your audience.



M E E T T H E E X P E R T S



The Organized Student: Teaching Children the Skills for Success in School and Beyond by Donna Goldberg with Jennifer Zwiebel



As determined as parents are to get themselves organized, they are often even more determined to help their kids keep track of their homework, belongings, and schedules. As the second half of the school year begins, parents want to address issues that arose during the first semester and find solutions that will work for their kids. Those solutions, and more, can be found in The Organized Student, the first book to explore the phenomenon of disorganization and the effect it has on students. Donna Goldberg will provide your readers with practical, hands-on strategies that will help them identify the source of organizational breakdowns and come up with systems that match their children’s individual strengths and needs. Goldberg will give your readers the start they need to help their children have a successful year—and a well-organized backpack!



Organize for Disaster: Prepare Your Family and Your Home for Any Natural or Unnatural Disaster by Judith Kolberg



The world is a more dangerous place than it used to be. Judith Kolberg has created a comprehensive approach to preparing for disasters by making the process a part of everyday life instead of an urgent event that takes place in the heat of the moment. Organize for Disaster closes the gap between awareness of the need to prepare and actual implementation by providing organizing tools for disaster preparedness such as sample plans for family communication, evacuation and escape, and shopping lists for purchasing disaster provisions and storage ideas. Kolberg will provide your readers with first-hand accounts of disaster survival and advice from disaster experts, suggestions for what children can do, and current information about terrorism and natural disasters. Help your readers usher in the New Year with peace of mind with Kolberg’s insights and instruction.



Organize Your Work Day In No Time by K.J. McCorry



People everywhere rely on computers to organize their personal and professional lives. K.J. McCorry shares simple techniques for organizing computers that will change the way your readers do business and manage their homes every day, leaving them more efficient and productive. Whether they work in an office building, on the road, or at home, McCorry will offer your readers tips on how to squeeze more productivity out of their time by organizing electronic files, dealing with email overload, using contact software to its full potential, and structuring an easy-to-follow action list that actually gets things done. This can be the year your readers really get through their to-do lists with the help of McCorry and her time-saving techniques.



Organize Your Personal Finances In No Time by Debbie Stanley

Debbie Stanley comes to the rescue of people who are drowning in piles of bills, receipts and bank statements. Organize Your Personal Finances in No Time is a do-it-yourself guide that shows readers how to create a fool-proof, easy-to-maintain financial system in a single day. Stanley coaches clients through mastering skills such as tracking income and expenses, bill paying, creating a file system and shopping with efficiency. She then guides people through using their new skills to create a savings plan and a budget by keeping track of spending habits and debt details. Stanley can lead your readers to financial order by taking the fear out of the process and putting the power in their hands.



Organized for Success: Top Executives and CEOs Reveal the Organizing Principles That Helped Them Reach the Top by Stephanie Winston

Bestselling author Stephanie Winston presents Organized for Success: Top Executives and CEOs Reveal the Organizing Principles That Helped Them Reach the Top (Random House). With more than two decades of experience, Winston is in a unique position to offer insight into the work habits and mental discipline of extremely successful executives. Winston’s advice is both practical and inspiring. Winston provides techniques that will enable your readers to develop their productivity and time management styles so that they can find success in both personal and professional realms. Arm your readers with the tools they need to have a productive and rewarding year!



