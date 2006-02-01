Four Girls Publishing Grand Opening

WHAT MAKES A GREAT E-BOOK PUBLISHER?



Port Orchard, Washington -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/1/2006 -- When you mention ebook publishing you might hear the question, “what?”



Most readers of fiction and non-fiction novels do not think of books as anything other than paper and ink, something tangible to hold in your hands. However, with the advent of technology and the internet, there is a new and untouched frontier- eBook publishing. With this new frontier of electronic and print books, Four Girls Publishing will stand above the plethora of electronic publishers, by offering readers a wide variety of fiction and non-fiction books, only they will offer exceptional books to readers.



Writers are discovering there is more than one way to get published. With traditional publishers, it is hard to get your writing in front of an editor without a publicist and a well known name backing you. However, electronic publishing is a little bit different. Publishers are more easily accessible, allowing exceptional writers to become published without the hassle of traditional publishing.



Four Girls Publishing is owned by Edith Morrison and ran from the quant little burg of Port Orchard, Washington. Ms. Morrison is a published author and has written professionally for over 5 years, both in the public and private sectors, as well as academically. Ms Morrison is also a professional book reviewer and has devoted great amounts of time to youth literacy organizations within her community. Along with Ms. Morrison’s qualifications, the staff of Four Girls Publishing brings several decades of professional writing experience in both critiquing and editing. This plethora of writing experience offers writers a balanced view of well written fiction and gives readers exceptional stories to cherish for many years to come.



Four Girls Publishing intends to open their doors February 1st, 2006. Their opening day will showcase their new line up of fiction and non-fiction books and have their author’s available for chatting with shoppers. Their opening gala will be held at their website: http://www.4girlspublishing.com and will run all day. They will feature such authors as Susan M Sailors and EL Hutchison. Ms. Sailors is a well known author of romantic fiction and has several published books. Author EL Hutchison will also be part of the line up of romantic fiction authors showcasing their fiction works for interested readers. Both authors along with the staff of Four Girls Publishing will be there to greet readers as they browse their electronic shelves and answer any questions readers and visitors might have regarding the electronic publishing industry and the availability of electronic books.



