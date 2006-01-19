Brilliant Dreams Highlights 12 Famous Discoveries From Dreams

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2006 -- Brilliant Dreams (www.brilliantdreams.com), the leader in safe, effective dream enhancement is pleased to highlight twelve famous historical discoveries and creativity attributed to dreams.



Throughout history, artists, inventors, writers and scientists have solved problems in their dreams. Brilliant Dreams has compiled a list of twelve famous discoveries and creativity in literature, science, music and even sports attributed to dreams. The first of these 12 Famous Dreams may be found below. The full list may be viewed on the Brilliant Dreams website at: http://www.brilliantdreams.com/product/famous-dreams.htm



Paul McCartney Finds "Yesterday" In a Dream:



Paul McCartney is one of the most famous singer/ songwriters of all time. According to the Guinness Book of Records, his Beatles song "Yesterday" (1965) has the most cover versions of any song ever written and, according to record label BMI, was performed over seven million times in the 20th century. The tune for "Yesterday" came to Paul McCartney in a dream.



The Beatles were in London in 1965 filming Help! and McCartney was staying in a small attic room of his mother's house on Wimpole Street. One morning, in a dream he heard a classical string ensemble playing, and, as McCartney tells it:



"I woke up with a lovely tune in my head. I thought, 'That's great, I wonder what that is?' There was an upright piano next to me, to the right of the bed by the window. I got out of bed, sat at the piano, found G, found F sharp minor 7th -- and that leads you through then to B to E minor, and finally back to E. It all leads forward logically. I liked the melody a lot, but because I'd dreamed it, I couldn't believe I'd written it. I thought, 'No, I've never written anything like this before.' But I had the tune, which was the most magic thing!"*



*Paul McCartney -- Many Years From Now , Barry Miles (NY, Henry Holt, 1997); The Committee of Sleep, D. Barrett (NY, Crown Publishers, 2001)



About Brilliant Dreams:

