Healthy Pediatric Drug Growth Sets Sales to Exceed $46 Billion by 2009

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2006 -- With steady growth expected primarily in the allergy/respiratory and gastrointestinal sectors, sales of pediatric prescription drugs are expected to continue to grow annually by 6.2% to surpass the $46 billion mark by 2009, according to a new study from Kalorama Information, a division of MarketResearch.com, the leading provider of market research reports.



Despite the overall aging of the worldwide population, children remain the bulk of the dependant population worldwide with nine in every ten people falling into a pediatric age range in regions of Africa, Asia, and Latin America. As the treatment of pediatric conditions and diseases and promoting healthy growth into adulthood will remain constant incentives to pharmaceutical manufacturers, The Worldwide Market for Prescription Pediatric Drugs predicts upward growth of sales of $34 billion in 2004, with 2005 figures expected to reach $36.4 billion.



“As global concern for children’s rights increases, and the need for access to age-appropriate drug information by healthcare providers intensifies, we’re beginning to see a shift in regulatory and manufacturing attitudes, which is extremely healthy for the pediatric pharmaceutical market,” notes Melissa Elder, the report’s author. “With renewed governmental support and favorable ‘exclusivity incentives’ in place, manufacturers have increased motivation to work with clinicians and researchers in academic settings to study the effectiveness of both new and established drugs in children. We should see a healthy increase in the quantity and quality of pediatric drugs in the next few years.”



This 2nd Edition of The Worldwide Market for Prescription Pediatric Drugs examines the U.S. and world markets for eight sectors, including: allergy/respiratory; anti-infectives; cancer; cardiovascular; central nervous system; gastrointestinal; hormone; and other drugs. With more than 180 exhibits, including detailed discussions of global conditions and diseases affecting pediatric populations, this report can be purchased directly from Kalorama Information by clicking http://www.kaloramainformation.com/pub/1185948.html. It is also available at MarketResearch.com.



