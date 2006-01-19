New Times Introduces PrivateTel’s ClassAdd Service

To Ensure Advertiser Privacy and Safety



Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2006 -- PrivateTel, a developer of privacy-oriented communications solutions, and New Times, Inc., the largest independently owned group of metropolitan newsweeklies in the U.S., have partnered to introduce ClassAdd, a phone service that ensures the privacy and security of classified advertisers.



The Dallas Observer, The Denver Westword, and The St. Louis Riverfront Times are the first of New Times’ newsweeklies to offer ClassAdd. The service enables classified advertisers to publish an anonymous, disposable phone number in their ads, and direct calls to any phone they choose — wired or wireless, home, business or mobile. Advertisers can turn off the service after the sale, eliminating unwanted calls. The service will allow advertisers to keep their information private while still providing contact information in their classified ad.



“ClassAdd’s security, safety and tracking tools will make our classified ads work more efficiently and deliver important safety benefits for advertisers,” said Ken Stocker, New Times’ Corporate Classified Director and publisher of the St. Louis Riverfront Times. “ClassAdd will also deliver unparalleled privacy features for advertisers while generating new revenue for our member newsweeklies.”



Dan Kaluzny, CEO, PrivateTel added, “ClassAdd is a feature-rich service with important benefits — including privacy, anonymity and convenience. PrivateTel provides all the tools necessary to manage and seamlessly integrate the ClassAdd service into any existing classified advertising entry system.”



For more information visit www.privatetelsolutions.com.



About PrivateTel

PrivateTel delivers privacy-related communications solutions for the converging Internet and telecommunications industries. The company's web-integrated, telecommunications services—including ClassAdd, Click-and-Connect and MyPrivateLine—enable customers and online community members to anonymously exchange information, or simply click a button to confidentially and conveniently talk on the phone. PrivateTel solutions provide new profit centers and drive revenue for a wide range of applications, including online dating, social networking, classified, display and personal advertising, real estate sales, e-commerce, and more.



About New Times

Since its founding in 1970, New Times has grown to become the largest group of metropolitan newsweeklies in the U.S. Our papers routinely best America's major dailies in national and regional writing competitions. And we make a difference in our communities, by breaking news, taking the time to interpret it, and offering readers a weekly respite from the hurried fact-finding of daily journalism. A growth-oriented company with an interest in major American markets, New Times publishes papers in eleven of the country's most vibrant cities.



