Stampone Law Firm Grows With Addition of Two Associates

Fountainville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2006 -- Kimberly Thomas and Dan Breen recently joined Stampone D’Angelo Renzi DiPiero as associates. Kim concentrates her practice in personal injury, including automobile accidents, premises liability, product liability and uninsured and underinsured motorist claims. Dan concentrates his practice in social security, workers’ compensation, personal injury and criminal defense matters.



Over the past 10 years, Kim’s extensive trial experience included representing plaintiffs and defendants in all phases of litigation, from investigation and pleadings through trial and appeal. Her work on behalf of plaintiffs has included personal injury, wrongful death and workers’ compensation, among other areas. On the defense side, Kim has represented such notable clients as SEPTA and the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Her defense experience includes workers’ compensation, premises liability, auto liability and criminal litigation. She has also handled divorce, support, custody and adoption matters. Kim received her J.D. from Widener University School of Law and her Bachelor’s degree, as well as a Master’s degree from the University of Scranton where she was a member in several national honor societies. A member of the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Bar Associations, Kim is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. She resides in Philadelphia and serves as a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Kim also enjoys the theater, jogging and traveling.



Daniel C. Breen is a member of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bars. Prior to joining the Stampone law firm as a full-time associate, he served as a Law Clerk and then an independent contractor with the Stampone firm handling hearings, scheduling conferences and personal injury and workers’ compensation matters. Before working with Stampone, Dan assisted a Pennsylvania criminal defense and personal injury attorney. Dan is a 2003 graduate of Loyola University New Orleans School of Law and a 1997 graduate of Temple University. He currently resides in Philadelphia. He is an avid reader who enjoys running and traveling.



