Encompix: ERP Software Spectacular Year

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2006 -- Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



Encompix saw an outstanding number of new clients including:



• B&K Corporation has two Michigan manufacturing plants, one in Fenton and one in Saginaw.

• Formglas is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

• Midwest Patterns is based in Quincy, IL.

• Lindquist Machine Corporation (LMC), located in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

• ID Merchandising is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

• Air-x-hemphill (AXH) is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma; plant in Claremore, Oklahoma.

• Komline-Sanderson is located in Peapack, New Jersey.

• Global Vehicle Systems (GVS) is located in Tilbury, Ontario, Canada.

• Pattern Equipment & Prototype (PEP) in Windsor, Ontario, is a division of Tooling & Equipment International (TEI), Livonia, Michigan.

• J.F.Berns Company, Inc. is just a few miles from Encompix’s Cincinnati headquarters.

• Industrial Engraving is located in Pulaski, Wisconsin.

• Applied Motion Systems Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington.



