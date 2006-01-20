Century 21 Abigail Adams Supports Our Troops and Organizes a Fundraiser to Benefit the National Organization, Homes For Our Troops

Norwell, Ma. January 2006– Century 21 Abigail Adams, a local real estate company in Norwell Ma, organizes local fundraiser to help Homes for Our Troops, a national organization designed to rebuild homes for handicapped and severely wounded veterans.



The fund raiser organized by Century 21 Abigail Adams was sponsored in conjunction with PASS, the Plymouth and South Shore Association of Realtors. During a free seminar offered by the Plymouth and South Shore Association of Realtors, donations were collected from local Realtors that attended this sold out event. The Realtor seminar was completely booked with more than two hundred attendees. During event registration, Century 21 Abigail Adams gathered donations for this remarkable cause. Homes for Our Troops, is a non profit organization that was originally started in Taunton, Ma and has grown to gain national recognition. This organization is strongly committed to helping those who have selflessly given to their country and have returned home with serious disabilities and injuries.



“I saw this as a great opportunity to really capture the hearts of local Realtors and support a cause that helps to rebuild the lives of disabled veterans,” said Jayne Magown, broker/owner of Century 21 Abigail Adams Agency. “It is a great feeling to know that our contributions go directly toward helping veterans with disabilities achieve independence.”



Century 21 Abigail Adams, established over 25 years ago, has expanded with offices in Quincy Ma, Norwell Ma, Marshfield Ma and Duxbury Ma. Century 21 Abigail Adams is a full-service real estate company specializing in Residential Properties, Fine Homes and Estates sales in Norwell and the surrounding South Shore areas.



For more information visit http://www.C21AbigailAdams.com



Century 21 Abigail Adams: 6A Grove Street, Norwell, Ma 02061. Phone: (781) 982-7515



