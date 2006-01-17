Encompix ERP Software Development Director James A. Hoium Makes Significant Contribution

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2006 -- Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. James A. Hoium brings more than 12 years of experience in all facets of product development, technical and application support, and project management to Encompix clients. Nearly his entire career has been devoted to the specialized application, implementation and support of ERP Software. Hoium has applied his expertise in a variety of environments, working with small businesses to the Fortune 500. Hoium graduated Summa cum Laude with an Associates Degree in Computer Science and Accounting from Southern Ohio College. He is a member of the Project Management Institute. The company name, Encompix, reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



