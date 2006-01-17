Want to Find out what’s Behind the Success of craigslist?

Birmingham, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2006 -- Call in to Craig Newmark on StartupNation® Radio on January 28th



One of Time Magazine’s most influential people of 2005 and founder of popular online community, www.craigslist.org, to answer caller questions and provide advice on viral marketing, business planning



What:

Craig Newmark will provide advice on how to build a successful online community and field live calls on the nationally-syndicated radio program, StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com. Hosted by Jeff and Rich Sloan, entrepreneurial experts and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business,” StartupNation Radio provides business smarts for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow their own business.



Who:

Craig Newmark is the founder of the popular online community, craigslist. He is recognized on Time Magazine’s 2005 list of “the world’s 100 most influential people” and the recent recipient of the “Webby 2005 Person of the Year Award,” among others.



Created in 1995, craigslist is a non-commercial community bulletin board with classifieds and discussion forums that generates up to 2.4 billion pages a month and has sites for over 115 cities in 25 countries. Using a common sense, down-to-earth approach, craigslist strives to make the Internet more personal and authentic, while advocating social responsibility through the promotion of small, non-profit organizations.



Why:

Learn the secrets of viral marketing and how to create a successful business model directly from Craig Newmark. Give your comments, questions or an elevator pitch live on the air, or just listen-in to get some great entrepreneurial advice.

When: Go online for a live stream or call-in live at (866) 55-START on January 28th at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time, 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. Visit www.startupnation.com for more details.



Info.:

www.startupnation.com, info@startupnation.com, (866) 55-START



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation (www.startupnation.com) provides business smarts for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow their own business via a multi-media platform – including a nationally-syndicated radio show, online seminars and a weekly newsletter. The Sloan brothers are authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business,” (Doubleday) and have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national cable television.



