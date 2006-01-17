Introducing ResidenceDot – Affordable Online Marketing for Real Estate Professionals

Rosemount, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2006 -- ResidenceDot, a new service designed to provide effective, affordable online marketing tools to the real estate community, is now available online at http://www.residencedot.com. Led by the slogan “Open the door, and start closing,” ResidenceDot gives both independent agents and brokers the power to transform the way they promote their businesses.



"We are excited to be able to offer the real estate community a new way to reach potential home buyers and sellers," said Pavel Ushakov, Managing Director of ResidenceDot. "We worked closely with some of the best real estate agents in the country to create tools that meet their needs, combined with a range of services designed to help agents get the most out of online marketing."



The core of ResidenceDot's service is the Real Estate Seller, a powerful application that makes it easy to set up a complete real estate marketing Web site in under an hour. The Real Estate Seller allows agents to enter and update content and images, promote featured properties, generate leads and more, from any Web browser. ResidenceDot also offers site hosting, online storage space, professional design options and expert site content to serve a wide variety of online marketing needs.



In addition to individual plans, ResidenceDot offers corporate plans to brokers interested in providing their agents with high-quality marketing options for an affordable price. Brokers can choose a consistent look for their agents' sites while still allowing agents to manage their sites individually.



Introductory pricing begins at $29.95 per month. Visit http://www.residencedot.com for an in-depth demonstration and to learn more about ResidenceDot's real estate marketing services.



